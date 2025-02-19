 
Demi Lovato shares shocking future plans with fiance Jordan Lutes

Demi Lovato announced her engagement with Jordan Lutes in December 2023

February 19, 2025

Demi Lovato “can’t wait to marry” his fiancé Jordan Lutes as she sees her “future with him.”

The 32-year-old singer opened up about her bond with Jordan in a candid conversation with Teen Vogue.

“Everything I do, I wish I was with him. I see my future with him. I see growing old with him, I live and breathe for our connection,” said Demi.

The Cool for the Summer hitmaker also expressed her desire to have kids with Jordan.

Talking about her future parenting style, Demi shared, “I don’t even want to share their faces in pictures on Instagram when they’re born. I want them to have that anonymity… I share a lot with the world and I just want some things to be mine.”

For those unversed, Demi and Jordan confirmed their romance in August 2022 and finally exchanged rings in December 2023 in Los Angeles.

