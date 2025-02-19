Drake sparks online debate with his reaction to mysterious drone

Drake found himself in an unexpected confrontation while unwinding at his luxury penthouse in Crown Sydney.

According to Daily Mail, a drone was spotted hovering on his balcony, capturing footage before the rapper noticed the intrusion.

In a now-viral clip shared by Instagram account RapMusic, Drake is seen reacting swiftly, gabbing an orange slide and attempting to knock the airborne device out of the sky.

Despite his efforts, the drone evaded the attack and flew away into the Sydney skyline, as per the publication.

Moreover, the footage sparked online debate, with some suggesting the clip was a promotional stunt for Stake, an online crypto casino Drake partners with.

Meanwhile, others took the opportunity to critique the rapper’s slide-throwing skills, with one commenter humorously comparing him to a "single mother trying to fight a spider," as per the outlet.

Furthermore, this incident follows a series of viral moments from Drake’s Australian tour, including his recent gesture of giving a fan $30,000 to quit their fast food job.