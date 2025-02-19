Queen Camilla holds crucial meeting with Prince Harry's friend at Palace

Queen Camilla invited Prince Harry’s friend at palace for a crucial meeting after Meghan Markle introduced her new project.

The palace also shared a video of the Queen’s meeting with Prince Harry's pal James Corden.

Queen Camilla, as patron of the National Theatre, hosted a reception for staff, actors and supporters to celebrate the work of the National Theatre on stages, screens and in schools on Tuesday evening.

Several high-profile actors were in attendance, including James Corden, Imelda Staunton, Andrew Garfield, and Cate Blanchett.

Later, the palace shared a video saying “Shining a spotlight on the wonderful work of @nationaltheatre - on stage, on screen, and in schools!”

It further said “The Queen hosted a reception, with some very special performances, to celebrate the talented actors, staff, and supporters behind the National Theatre, of which Her Majesty has been Patron since 2022.”

According to the GB News, Corden, 46, has been good friends with Prince Harry for many years.

The Queen’s meeting comes a day after Meghan said “I’m thrilled to introduce you to As Ever — a brand that I created and have poured my heart into.”