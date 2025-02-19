Justin Baldoni lawyer slams Ryan Reynolds SNL joke amid Blake Lively feud

Justin Baldoni’s lawyer, Bryan Freedman, has slammed Ryan Reynolds’ Saturday Night Live show joke about an ongoing legal battle.

At SNL 50: Anniversary Special, Reynolds and his wife, Blake Lively made their first public appearance since they filed a lawsuit against Baldoni.

During the live broadcast, the Deadpool alum was asked about how he was doing, he hilariously responded, “Great, why? What have you heard?"

Following this, in a recent episode of Hot Mics With Billy Bush, Freedom responded to the SNL joke.

"I'm unaware of anybody, frankly, whose wife has been s******* harassed and has made jokes about that type of situation," the lawyer began by saying.

Referring to Lively’s filed lawsuits against Baldoni, over allegations of s***** harassment, he continued, "I can't think of anyone who's done anything like that. It surprised me."

Moreover, Freedom defended his client’s recent trip to Hawaii with his wife, Emily Baldoni, and two children, Maiya Grace and Maxwell Roland-Samuel, and said, "I wouldn't call it vacation."

"I don't think anybody who has been accused of heinous, arguably what are crimes is on 'vacation.' I think he is trying to gather with his family and get some semblance of peace,” he concluded.

It Ends With Us costars trial is scheduled to begin on March 6, 2026.