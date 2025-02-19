Meghan Markle ‘really sending' a message to the world about separation from Harry

Meghan Markle’s apparent desire to take back her autonomy has just been brought to the forefront, given her choice of handle.

Royal expert Edward Coram James made these comments in his most recent conversation with The Mirror US about the former royal.

He started off by saying, “Meghan is a woman blessed with many things — fame, influence, a platform — but for a long time, autonomy wasn’t one of them.”

For those unversed, this comment is in relation to her past on social media, and having to deactivate things like The Tig when she married into the Royal Family.

So, to Mr Coram James with her account “it looks like she's out to reclaim that autonomy, one Instagram Story at a time.”

He didn’t stop there with the comment there, and admitted that her Instagram handle also offers a lot of insight and ‘gives away’ a lot about her future plans because its “literally just 'Meghan' — clean, simple, powerful.”

“No ‘MeghanDuchessOfSussex’. No fluff... How she managed to snag such a coveted handle, who knows, but it’s a statement in itself.”

He also narrowed in on her preference for Instagram Stories, based on past instances and added, “The choice to post Instagram Stories seems very strategic because stories obviously disappear in 24 hours, making them feel spontaneous.”

“This makes her seem more relatable, less 'polished royal exile,' and more in tune with her modern audience.”