 
Geo News

Meghan Markle ‘really sending' a message to the world about separation from Harry

Meghan Markle’s new bid for her autonomy away from Prince Harry sparks questions

By
Web Desk
|

February 19, 2025

Meghan Markle ‘really sending a message to the world about separation from Harry
Meghan Markle ‘really sending' a message to the world about separation from Harry

Meghan Markle’s apparent desire to take back her autonomy has just been brought to the forefront, given her choice of handle.

Royal expert Edward Coram James made these comments in his most recent conversation with The Mirror US about the former royal.

He started off by saying, “Meghan is a woman blessed with many things — fame, influence, a platform — but for a long time, autonomy wasn’t one of them.”

For those unversed, this comment is in relation to her past on social media, and having to deactivate things like The Tig when she married into the Royal Family.

So, to Mr Coram James with her account “it looks like she's out to reclaim that autonomy, one Instagram Story at a time.”

He didn’t stop there with the comment there, and admitted that her Instagram handle also offers a lot of insight and ‘gives away’ a lot about her future plans because its “literally just 'Meghan' — clean, simple, powerful.”

“No ‘MeghanDuchessOfSussex’. No fluff... How she managed to snag such a coveted handle, who knows, but it’s a statement in itself.”

He also narrowed in on her preference for Instagram Stories, based on past instances and added, “The choice to post Instagram Stories seems very strategic because stories obviously disappear in 24 hours, making them feel spontaneous.”

“This makes her seem more relatable, less 'polished royal exile,' and more in tune with her modern audience.”

Prince Andrew gets cold shoulder from King Charles, William on special day
Prince Andrew gets cold shoulder from King Charles, William on special day
Prince Harry sends clear message to King Charles with big step for Archie?
Prince Harry sends clear message to King Charles with big step for Archie?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make 'clever' move to control narrative
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make 'clever' move to control narrative
Meghan Markle rubbing King Charles, William and Kate the wrong way with Harry
Meghan Markle rubbing King Charles, William and Kate the wrong way with Harry
Experts reflect on Meghan Markle's brand setback
Experts reflect on Meghan Markle's brand setback
Meghan Markle set to follow in Angelina Jolie's footsteps
Meghan Markle set to follow in Angelina Jolie's footsteps
Duchess Sophie takes break from royal duties as Kate Middleton returns
Duchess Sophie takes break from royal duties as Kate Middleton returns
Kris Jenner eyeing Justin Bieber to cash his troubles: Source
Kris Jenner eyeing Justin Bieber to cash his troubles: Source