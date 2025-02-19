Prince William, Kate Middleton shoot themselves in the foot with latest move

Prince William and Kate Middleton's decision to use a still from their five months old video sparked a debate, with their detractors questioning why the Prince and Princess of Wales did not share a more recent photo.

The couple are often targeted by anti-monarchists and people who are critical of the royal family due to the alleged treatment meted out to Meghan Markle.

The still was taken from a video that Kate Middleton and Prince William shared in August after the future queen had completed her chemotherapy, months after she was diagnosed with cancer.

Earlier, the couple's PR team was held responsible for creating confusion about Catherine's health.

The Kensington Palace PR team is once again being criticised for choosing an old photo for Valentine's Day.

Of course, the social media post couldn't have been shared without the couple's consent, but their advisors, according to some critics, should have informed the couple about speculations it had the potential to stir online.

According to royal watchers, the way Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are criticized by the supporters of King Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Windsors should think twice before making any move as the US-based couple's fans wouldn't want to miss an opportunity to settle scores.







