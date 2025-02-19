Bianca Censori faces shocking allegations amid divorce rumours

Bianca Censori has been a controversial personality, an ex-Yeezy staffer alleged even before her marriage to Kanye West.



Journalist Louis Pisano shared an explosive story on his Substack, interviewing Pierre Louis Auvray, a senior designer at the company.

He alleged the ex-Yeezy Head of Architecture texted him a racist design and graphic images.

"She sent things like an image of Edward Scissorhands renamed Edward ******hands and graphic *****," he claimed during the discussion for the brand’s image.

"It was just bizarre, but at the time, I didn't know what to make of it,” he shared. In the texts, the Australian-born architect allegedly wrote, "Edward ******** from the imagination of [Ye]."

Louis also claimed Yeezy was running without much difficulty, but in his words, "everything came crashing down" before Thanksgiving in 2021.

"According to YEEZY staffers, Kim Kardashian had allegedly discovered Kanye's affair with Bianca while they were married, leading to the termination of the entire team," the journalist penned.

In the meantime, Kanye and Bianca have been said to have parted ways, but there has been no confirmation as reports like these also appeared previously, only to be shut down by the pair.