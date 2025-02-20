 
Mindy Kaling shares feelings after receiving Hollywood Walk of Fame star

Mindy Kaling becomes the first South Asian woman to have a star on the Walk of Fame

February 20, 2025

Mindy Kaling is celebrating her big achievement as she received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on February 18.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the 45-year-old actress expressed her feelings after marking a significant milestone in her illustrious career.

“Yesterday was one of the most special days of my life! I was surrounded by my dearest friends and family for the surreal and humbling experience of receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame,” the Ocean's 8 star penned shairng some stunning clicks of herself.

With this achievement, Mindy becomes the first South Asian woman to have a star on the Walk of Fame.

“I was told after receiving my star that I was the first South Asian woman to have a star on the Walk of Fame. I’m humbled by that,” she shared.

“I am so proud to be South Asian and I want to make my community proud of everything I do but more importantly I want to help usher in the next generation of South Asian stars - who are already making a huge impact across the world,” continued the Anuja actress.

Concluding the post, Mindy wrote, "I can’t believe how lucky I am!" 


