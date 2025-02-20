Meghan Markle's ‘informality' had ‘negative effect' on senior Royals

A Royal expert has revealed that Meghan Markle’s informal nature caused tension among the senior members of the Royal family, including Prince William and Kate Middleton.



According to Royal expert Tom Quinn, the Duchess of Sussex used to hug and kiss Royals and staff members while greeting them.

However, it sparked gossip that she was flirting with William, the Prince of Wales, which Quinn said was "obviously not" the case.

“I was astonished to hear from a couple of members of staff that one of the things the royals found difficult about Meghan was that she was a bit too relaxed,” Quinn told In Touch Weekly.

“She was constantly hugging and embracing various royals and even senior members of staff.”

He added that the “devastating” truth about William and Meghan “is that their misunderstanding about cultural differences not only hindered their relationship, but sparked a family feud.”

This comes after he penned in his book Yes Ma’am: The Secret Life of Royal Servants, “The hugging and cheek-kissing fueled gossip among the staff that Meghan was flirting with William, which she was obviously not.”

“But the tense atmosphere caused by all the touchy-feeliness (and the resultant gossip) deepened the rift between the brothers.”

Quinn further wrote that Meghan’s informal attitude had negative effect on most of the senior Royals.

“Kate, William and Charles tended to flinch when she moved in for a hug” which left Meghan “understandably hurt,” he wrote.

“Meghan even tried to hug a singularly stiff Old Etonian equerry. He too flinched as if she’d tried to poke him in the eye, as another member of staff put it.”