Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's marriage 'solid as a rock’ after loved-up display

A Royal expert has dismissed rumors of marital troubles between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle following their recent appearance at the Invictus Games in Canada.



Speaking with The Mirror, Royal expert Jennie Bond pointed at their appearance as evidence of their strong relationship.

Bond praised the couple's affectionate displays during the games, including Meghan's impromptu speech gushing over the Duke of Sussex.

The expert said noted that Meghan has supported Harry at every Invictus Games since they were first pictured together at the 2017 event in Toronto, and described the couple as "very much united" and "very much in love."

“I have seen absolutely no evidence that they are unhappy with one another. Indeed they have always seemed very much in love and in harmony,” she said.

“We never question the marriage status of Edward and Sophie, or Anne and Tim, or indeed Charles and Camilla when they pursue their different engagements and focus on separate interests. So why do we do it with Harry and Meghan?”

“At the Invictus Games I saw a couple very much united in celebrating a hugely worthwhile achievement.

“The many stories we heard, and which Harry and Meghan listened to, proved that the Games have made a massive difference to servicemen and women injured or scarred by their military experiences.

“I saw a wife who was justifiably proud of what her husband had helped create. And I saw a husband who was hugely grateful for his partner’s support.”