North West leaves Kim Kardashian stunned with her strict glam squad orders

North West reportedly set clear boundaries ahead of her Hollywood Bowl performance.

During the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian made a shocking revelation about daughter, North's boundaries.

Before performing in The Lion King, North, who's daughter of Kim and Kanye West, made sure all eyes were on her during the big performance in May 2024.

While Kim was in the dressing room, she asked North's glam team for touch ups, but was told that North said they "can't do" her hair.

The SKIMS founder shared, "Right before the show, I’m like, to [North’s] glam, ‘How’s my lip? Do you have any powder? Can I…’ and I was like, [gasp] I’m Kris Jenner."

The incident made Kim realize that she was turning into her own mother as she recalled Kris Jenner would always "walk into a room" and ask for "powder."

"Oh my God, I’m Kris Jenner, what’s happening… This is insane. I’m Kris Jenner," Kim said. "I just felt like, God. I can’t ever complain about my mom again."

It is worth mentioning that North, 11, has been drawing comparisons to her mom, Kim lately.

A viral video from ET showed North cheerfully introducing herself and sticking out her tongue, while Kim boldly declared herself "the dopest on the ropest” at her school. The video showed just how much North West is her mother Kim's mini-me.