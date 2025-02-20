 
Meghan Markle 'planned' her rift with the royals

Meghan Markle has been hailed for her ability to ‘never stop’ as part of a shocking comment

Web Desk
February 20, 2025

Meghan Markle has just received a shocking bit of praise by experts who believe she ‘just doesn’t stop’.

Royal commentator Hugo Vickers was the one to issue this comment about the royal, that too in his interview with The Sun.

that conversation saw him noting Meghan’s claim to fame and admitted, “I think the royal issues were always a part of it, part of her plan.”

“I've always thought that what she's seeking is a kind of global recognition which she certainly got based on the fact that she married Prince Harry,” he admitted.

While Mr Vickers did note that Meghan had a ‘decent platform’ when she was starring in Suits and engaged in humanitarian work, right now “she's moving forward into an area in which she's probably much more comfortable than she ever was in royal life.”

“I think she's fairly unstoppable,” he even went as far as to say. “As anyone knows in public life, what you have to do is just keep going, and she's certainly good at that.”

Before concluding he also admitted, “I mean nothing stops her, does it? If something goes wrong, she rebrands it and has another try. Well, you know, that's commendable, actually - that's what she should do.”

