King Charles in a fix as anti-monarchy group uses Trump's remarks against him

President Trump likened himself to a king as he celebrated his administration’s move to kill New York City’s congestion pricing program on his social media platform Truth Social on Wednesday.

“CONGESTION PRICING IS DEAD. Manhattan, and all of New York, is SAVED,” he wrote. “LONG LIVE THE KING!”

The White House recirculated his post on Instagram and X with an illustration of Trump wearing a crown on a magazine cover.

Anti-monarchy group Republic's CEO Graham Smith was quick to use Trump's remarks against British monarch, King Charles III.

Taking to X, Smith shared an article headlined "King's bond with Trump is UK's secret weapon, despite Harry and Meghan tensions." The article was published in November 2024.

"This apparent bond between Trump and Charles should be a serious concern. Charles has access to all government documents, a network of questionable friends and a history of poor judgment," the Republic CEO captioned the article while sharing it on X..

The article, which highlighted the importance of the king's ties with the Trump family in strengthening UK-Us relations, said "Donald Trump's long-standing family ties with King Charles and his "tremendous respect" for the monarchy are diplomatic gold dust - so long as Prince Harry behaves