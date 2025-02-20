Photo: Kaia Gerber, Austin Butler tried working things out before split: Source

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler reportedly gave their romance many chances before deciding to call it quits.

For those unversed, the pair’s breakup was confirmed in early January 2025. The duo sparked breakup rumours when the Dune star was nowhere to be found at the mogul’s birthday party in September.

Now, a new report of Life & Style shared interesting details about the couple and claimed that “things have been falling apart for months” between the two.

The source also pointed about Austin that “he didn’t even manage to show up for her birthday back in September.”

To make things worse, “people were all saying at that point they’d split up,” added the source.

Nonetheless, the insider addressed that the couple took a brief break from each other and tried to put their differences aside until they made up their minds to let go of each other.

Reportedly, around autumn of 2024 “they did manage to work things out.”

“but all the same issues came flooding back so ultimately the best thing for them to do is go their separate ways,” the source remarked before claiming that the split decision was mutual.