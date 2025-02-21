Kim Kardashian raves about daughter North West

Kim Kardashian is proud of her daughter, North West, who she believes is doing what she couldn’t do at such a young age.



In the latest episode of The Kardashian, the 11-year-old performed in The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl.

Ahead of the event, the mother-of-four was sick with nerves, but her eldest daughter was anything but nervous.

On this, the 44-year-old remarked, “I couldn’t be more proud and more nervous and more emotional — I’m like, gonna just cry the whole time.”

"It’s not that crazy," her daughter said as Kim was seen worrying in the dressing room before the event.

"I’m not ready for my pantsuit and my short haircut," the American Horror Story actress said, referring to her ‘momager’ responsibilities.

“But if there’s one thing that she wants to do here or there that makes sense, we’ll consider it. And I loved this for her,” she added.

It is not the first time Kim has opened up about her reservations about juggling her professional work and supervising her daughter's career.

"I thought I was busy before. North, me having to be her momager right now is crazy. It's just, it was not on my list. It was not on my Bingo card for this year," she said in a previous episode of The Kardashian.

"It's a lot of work," the 69-year-old replied. "It's a lot of energy. And I'm not ready," the SKIM mogul says, as her sister noted, "You're like, I have my own **** to manage."

"If she has a shoot, I have to be there all day, so it's like her or me," the 44-year-old added.

Kim continued, "I'm really conflicted on my daughter's career, so we're going to talk about that soon. I just really want to make sure that everything's really well balanced."

"All of the work experiences are balanced out with just enough fun life experiences. I just want balance."