Khloe Kardashian got ‘a lot of anxiety' from ex Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian just recalled facing “a lot of anxiety” while attending her ex, Tristan Thompson’s basketball game in Cleveland, Ohio, last year.

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, the 40-year-old celebrity discussed having mixed feelings over taking her children, True, six, and Tatum, two, to watch their dad play basketball for the first time.

During a conversation with Scott Disick, Khloe reflected on the experience, confessing how she felt uneasy about supporting her former partner.

“I did have a lot of anxiety about going. More for like the public’s reaction, which is so lame to say. Because I knew I was going to get filmed,” the Good American founder said in her confessional.

She continued, “My family, my circle, they know that Tristan and I, we’re not together. But it’s sad that I had a lot of anxiety because of outside noise.”

“I just didn’t want to hear it anymore. Like, ‘Oh, she’s going to support her man!’ Or whatever people were going to say. It’s like, ‘Oh my gosh, enough of this,’” the reality TV star further explained.

“But I also was like, ‘F**k this, I’m doing this for my kids, I’m doing this for my cousin.’ And I’m so happy we all did. We all had the best time,” Khloe Kardashian concluded.