Drake makes major move after Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl diss

Kendrick Lamar took a dig at Drake on the Super Bowl. In reply, the Toronto rap star seemingly diverted his energy to his career.



The Grammy winner has announced that he will headline the Wireless Festival in London, and the hype among his fanbase was so loud that tickets were sold instantly.

"Holding the title for the audience’s most requested artist since the festival’s inception, his presence will be a milestone, further solidifying his legacy in Wireless’ story," the statement from the festival reads.

In the three-day show, the Canadian rapper will have different guests and a different setlist each night.

According to Indy100, these guests could be PARTYNEXTDOOR, Summer Walks, Vybz Kartel, and Burna Boy.

As for the setlist, the Work hitmaker may be looking to perform his R&B hits, a love letter to his rap, and his hit melodic bangers.

On the other hand, DJ Akademiks claimed Drake had no plan to respond to K.Dot.

"I spoke to Drake and shoot, after watching Kendrick's performance that felt so obsessed with Drake at the Super Bowl, I actually asked him. I said 'hey bro, I hope this album is not gonna be completely obsessed with this guy.' And he actually told me directly, he said, 'hey listen, I'm not giving him any more energy.'"

People want him to weep and come out and cry," the internet personality concluded. "No he's not gonna do that."