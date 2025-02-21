 
Kensington Palace makes big announcement about Kate Middleton, Prince William

Kate Middleton and Prince William marked Valentine's Day in Caribbean island of Mustique with their children

February 21, 2025

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton and Prince William have made a major announcement amid their private trip to Mustique with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Royal expert Kate Mansey took to X, formerly Twitter handle and shared Kensington Palace announcement about Kate and Prince William.

Sharing a photo of the royal couple, the expert said, “NEW: The Prince and Princess of Wales will visit south Wales next week ahead of St David’s Day.

“They’ll go to Pontypridd on February 26 to meet people affected by severe flooding caused by Storm Bert and Storm Darragh in December.”

According to Hello, another stop on Kate and William’s trip will be The Welsh Cake Shop, where they will help to prepare a batch of traditional Welsh cakes.

The report further claims the future king and queen have been on holiday for the past week on the Caribbean island of Mustique with their three children.

The destination has been a favourite of Kate and William since before their marriage in 2011.

