King Charles criticised over William's Prince of Wales title as son's shortcomings highlighted

Prince William and Kate Middleton will visit South Wales next week ahead of St David's Day, according to local media.

As soon as the news of their visit next week to Wales emerged, the Prince and Princess of Wales were advised by their supporters not to use a helicopter for their visit to avoid criticism.

When Meghan recently returned from Canada to California, a report in the British media said her journey back home could have cost up to £24,000 and produced 6.6 tonnes of CO2 emissions.

According to GB News, the 43-year-old made the three-hour flight without Prince Harry, burning approximately 800 gallons of fuel.

The publication reported that Harry and Meghan are believed to have used the same £7million aircraft for their outbound journey last week.

William's and Kate's short engagement time in Wales also became topic of discussions and some people criticised King Charles for handing the title of the Prince and Princess of Wales to the future king and his wife in a hurry.

William also drew criticism for not being able to speak Welsh as some royal fans recalled Diana's first visit to Wales, who addressed the assembly at a young age and spoke a few works of gratitude in the local language.