Prince Harry starting to struggle in LA before ‘As Ever' takes off

Prince Harry is seemingly getting bored out of his mind with Meghan Markle in LA it appears.

News of this has been brought forward by Tom Quinn, a royal expert and author.

The author of Yes Ma'Am, The Secret Life of Royal Servants – explained all of this rather candidly.

According to Mr Quinn, “He just doesn’t have anything to do: from childhood he has been trained to be a royal, attending charitable events and meeting the public and he has thrown all that away.”

“Friends say he’s made a decent stab at helping around the Montecito mansion, walking the dog and looking after the children. But the truth is he is bored.”

Because “he can’t leave the mansion without a security detail and the couple’s neighbours – many of whom are far more famous than the royal couple – take little notice when they spot Harry out and about.”

What’s also been eating at them, according to the author is that they “hate that they aren’t seen as true A-listers” given that the area houses people like Jennifer Aniston, Oprah Winfrey and even Gwyneth Paltrow.

For those unversed, this is not the first time mention of the Sussexes, and the thoughts of their neighbors has come to light because, according to a local, “We leave Harry and Meghan be.”

“There are loads of famous people around here so no one bats an eyelid about two more rich people.”