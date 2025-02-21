Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs gets dropped by lawyer

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ lawyer has just stepped down from the case.

On Friday, Anthony Ricco stated in his motion to withdraw of counsel that "under no circumstances can I continue to effectively serve as counsel for Sean Combs."

It was reported that discussions did take place between Ricco and the lead counsel Mark Agnifilo, before the motion was filed.

Additionally, Ricco also noted that he won’t be providing any details behind his decision and that his move will not affect the scheduled trial for Diddy, which is in May.

Currently, the disgraced music mogul is locked in Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Centre after he was arrested September 2024.

He has been accused by multiple women of assault and r**e, along with the charges of s** trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution.

However, Sean “Diddy” Combs has denied all these claims and has pleaded to be not guilty of the charges.

If the rapper and music executive is found guilty, he could face life behind bars over racketeering and a minimum of 15 years for s** trafficking.