Royal family supports Kate Middleton amid backlash

The Royal family, including King Charles and Prince William, support Kate Middleton as false rumours emerged about her fashion choices.

According to a recent report, the Royals rallied behind the Princess of Wales after a Sunday Times report claimed that Kate plans to share less about her fashion to keep the public’s focus on her work.

“There is an absolute feeling that it [the public work] is not about what the princess is wearing,” the source told the outlet.

“She wants the focus to be on the really important issues, the people and the causes she is spotlighting,” they added.

The statement was debunked by a Kensington Palace spokesperson, who told People Magazine that the comments were their own and not directly from Kate.

“To clarify, the comments that appeared in the article were from me, not The Princess of Wales. The comments that were reported should not be directly attributed to The Princess of Wales,” they said.

Now, insider told In Touch Weekly that the Royal family and staff insist she "can do no wrong” as they support her amid backlash.

“There’s a huge feeling amongst not just the royal family but also within all the people that work for them, that Kate can do no wrong, so of course everyone is appalled that she’s even being questioned over this,” they added.

“She’s being told by everyone to totally ignore the detractors and continue to do what makes her feel comfortable.”