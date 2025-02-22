 
Geo News

Kate Hudson regrets turning down lead role in 'Devil Wears Prada'

'The Devil Wears Prada' was released in 2006 and became a massive hit at the box office

By
Web Desk
|

February 22, 2025

Kate Hudson regrets turning down lead role in Devil Wears Prada
Kate Hudson regrets turning down lead role in 'Devil Wears Prada'

Kate Hudson has recalled the bad decision she made for herself.

In an interview with Capital Breakfast on Friday, the 45-year-old actress admitted that she regrets turning down an offer to play the lead role in 2006's iconic film, Devil Wears Prada.

“That was a bad call,” confessed Kate. “It was a timing thing, it was one of those things where I couldn’t do it, and I should’ve made it happen, and I didn’t.”

After Kate declined to play Andrea Sachs in the hit film, the role eventually went to Anne Hathaway

For those unversed, the film was a massive hit at the box office, grossing $327 million globally.

Defending her decision, Kate said, "It was a timing thing; it was one of those things where I couldn't do it, and I should've made it happen, and I didn't."

“That was one where when I saw it I was like, ugh. Everything happens for a reason," added the Almost Famous actress.

Jennifer Lopez fights back tears after being declared 'single'
Jennifer Lopez fights back tears after being declared 'single'
Guy Fieri shares the biggest challenge in planning son Hunter's wedding
Guy Fieri shares the biggest challenge in planning son Hunter's wedding
Brittany Mahomes shares rare glimpse of her newborn daughter Golden
Brittany Mahomes shares rare glimpse of her newborn daughter Golden
Jessica Simpson details life since moving to Nashville
Jessica Simpson details life since moving to Nashville
Kaia Gerber hurting a lot as Austin Butler moved on: Source
Kaia Gerber hurting a lot as Austin Butler moved on: Source
Katie Price gets new acting role
Katie Price gets new acting role
Kaia Gerber not interested in finding new beau after Austin Butler: Source
Kaia Gerber not interested in finding new beau after Austin Butler: Source
Phil Collins gets candid about state of health
Phil Collins gets candid about state of health