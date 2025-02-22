Kate Hudson regrets turning down lead role in 'Devil Wears Prada'

Kate Hudson has recalled the bad decision she made for herself.

In an interview with Capital Breakfast on Friday, the 45-year-old actress admitted that she regrets turning down an offer to play the lead role in 2006's iconic film, Devil Wears Prada.

“That was a bad call,” confessed Kate. “It was a timing thing, it was one of those things where I couldn’t do it, and I should’ve made it happen, and I didn’t.”

After Kate declined to play Andrea Sachs in the hit film, the role eventually went to Anne Hathaway

For those unversed, the film was a massive hit at the box office, grossing $327 million globally.

“That was one where when I saw it I was like, ugh. Everything happens for a reason," added the Almost Famous actress.