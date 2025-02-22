 
'Harry Potter' alum Jason Isaacs makes shocking confession about series

February 22, 2025

Jason Isaacs got candid about what it was like to be on the sets of the blockbuster series Harry potter.

Speaking on The One show, the actor, who starred as Lucius Malfoy in the movies, reasoned that the film series “wasn't that fun” to make because all of the special effects got added in much later.

“There's some magic that happens in those books. and in those films. It's a terrible confession to make, but they weren't that fun to make,” he admitted, adding, “It's quite boring, to make these big special effects films.”

However, Jason mentioned that he still gets emotional when he comes across the franchise, “Even though I was in the films, when I take nephews and nieces to the tour, and the thing comes up and you're in the Great Hall, every time I burst out in tears. It's incredibly moving.”

The 61-year-old star further went on to appreciate the blockbuster adaptations of J.K. Rowling's fantasy books, for the life changing role it has played for people and how the book is still being passed down to generations since its release in the late 1990s.

“The pleasures all come afterwards when I see and meet people for whom their lives were changed by it,” the actor continued, “And still, people are reading it and share it with their children. Some people say their lives were saved by it, and I believe them. There's something happened, who knows why?”

In the films, Jason was the on-screen father of Draco Malfoy, a role taken up by Tom Felton, and was part of six of the eight films of the franchise.

Pertinent to mention, a TV series reboot for Harry Potter is currently in the works at HBO and is set for a 2026 release. 

