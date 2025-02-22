Andrew Garfield 'quietly' dating actress Monica Barbaro: Report

Andrew Garfield is reportedly dating actress Monica Barbaro.

An insider spilled to People magazine on Friday that the Spider-Man actor and A Complete Unknown actress love each other's company.

"They've been low-key and have been spending time together quietly," the source told the outlet.

It's unclear when their romance started, but Andrew and Monica were first seen cozying up in public while watching Shakespeare's play Richard II at the Bridge Theatre in London.

Last month, the rumored couple attended the W magazine's annual Best Performances party in Los Angeles.

However, Andrew and Monica have not confirmed or denied the reports yet.