George Clooney gushes about 17 year gap with wife Amal Clooney

George Clooney and Amal Clooney have been together for more than a decade

February 22, 2025

George Clooney has shared insights into his more than a decade long marriage with his wife, Amal Clooney.

In a recent interview with New York Times, he began by saying, "[When we first met] I was like 'Oh my God!' Then I didn’t really think I’d have much of a chance with her.”

Revealing the reason why he thought he hadn't had a chance to date her, the Wolfs actor continued, “Because I was 17 years older and she seemed to have everything she needed."

Recalling his latest birthday conversation with his wife, Clooney continued, "I had this conversation with Amal when I turned 60 as he shared his concerns with her that he will not be able to do all the things he does now as the years roll on.”

"I said, ‘Look, I can still play full-court basketball,” the Hollywood actor told the outlet. “I can still run around. I can still do pretty much everything I did when I was 30.”

Reflecting upon the age 17-year-old age difference between the couple, he said, "But in 30 years, I’m 90. There are some things you’re not doing [at that age] no matter how many granola bars you eat."

Before concluding, the 63-year-old actor shared, "I told Amal, ‘We have to focus on the next 20, 25 years of making sure that we’re jamming in everything we can.”

George Clooney and Amal Clooney tied the knot in 2014 and the lovebirds welcomed their twins, Ella and Alexander, on June 6, 2017. 

