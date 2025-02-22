 
Geo News

Prince William will never forgive Meghan Markle: 'burned too many bridges'

Prince William is a stickler for loyalty, the royal sources have claimed

By
Web Desk
|

February 22, 2025

Prince William will never forgive Meghan Markle?
Prince William will never forgive Meghan Markle?

Prince William will never forgive his sister-in-law Meghan Markle, a royal insider has claimed as the duchess has secretly reached out to Kate Middleton for help.

The Radar Online, citing royal source, has reported the future king will never forgive Meghan for telling the world Kate made her cry before her 2018 wedding to Harry.

William also remains livid about Prince Harry’s royal-bashing tell-all memoir Spare.

The insider told the outlet, "William is a stickler for loyalty. As far as he's concerned, Harry and Meghan have shown their true colors, and he isn't interested in their crocodile tears.”

"But Kate knows how to deal with her husband's fiery temper, and her father-in-law, the king, has a soft spot for her. Many believe Harry and Meghan have burned too many bridges. But if anyone can save them, it's Kate – and Meghan knows it."

The report also claims Meghan is worried and is making secret phone calls to Kate Middleton begging for help.

The insider said, "Meghan is hoping to leverage Kate's generosity and good nature to get what she wants – an invitation back into the royal fold for her and Harry."

Britney Spears pays huge sum to avoid 'media circus' in legal fight with father
Britney Spears pays huge sum to avoid 'media circus' in legal fight with father
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry share exciting news after Invictus Games
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry share exciting news after Invictus Games
Florence Pugh joins 'James Bond' spin off series
Florence Pugh joins 'James Bond' spin off series
George Clooney gushes about 17 year gap with wife Amal Clooney
George Clooney gushes about 17 year gap with wife Amal Clooney
Courteney Cox steps out in casual attire at Sydney Airport
Courteney Cox steps out in casual attire at Sydney Airport
Princess Diana's brother reacts to 'very sad' news from Althorp
Princess Diana's brother reacts to 'very sad' news from Althorp
Selena Gomez threatened to be exposed by old pal
Selena Gomez threatened to be exposed by old pal
Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson take major step for L.A. wildfires relief
Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson take major step for L.A. wildfires relief