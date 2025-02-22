Prince William will never forgive Meghan Markle: 'burned too many bridges'

Prince William will never forgive Meghan Markle?

Prince William will never forgive his sister-in-law Meghan Markle, a royal insider has claimed as the duchess has secretly reached out to Kate Middleton for help.

The Radar Online, citing royal source, has reported the future king will never forgive Meghan for telling the world Kate made her cry before her 2018 wedding to Harry.

William also remains livid about Prince Harry’s royal-bashing tell-all memoir Spare.

The insider told the outlet, "William is a stickler for loyalty. As far as he's concerned, Harry and Meghan have shown their true colors, and he isn't interested in their crocodile tears.”

"But Kate knows how to deal with her husband's fiery temper, and her father-in-law, the king, has a soft spot for her. Many believe Harry and Meghan have burned too many bridges. But if anyone can save them, it's Kate – and Meghan knows it."

The report also claims Meghan is worried and is making secret phone calls to Kate Middleton begging for help.

The insider said, "Meghan is hoping to leverage Kate's generosity and good nature to get what she wants – an invitation back into the royal fold for her and Harry."