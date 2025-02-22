Rihanna, beau A$AP Rocky plan to get married post trial?

Rihanna and her beau A$AP Rocky have much to celebrate and it may lead to a wedding

Rihanna and her beau A$AP Rocky are enjoying a sigh of relief after he was acquitted of the charges of a gun assault. The couple may even celebrate it with a wedding!

In a video circulating on social media, Rocky was seen rushing to hug Rihanna after the not-guilty verdict was announced.

Now, an insider says the Praise the Lord hitmaker and the Fenty Beauty founder, who share sons RZA, two, and Riot Rose, one, may just tie the knot.

The source told The Sun: "Without doubt (Rihanna) was petrified that it could have gone the other way, with him winding up in jail, and as unthinkable as that scenario may have been, it remained a horrific possibility that played on her mind right until the moment he was cleared."

“Right now they’re basking in the relief and looking forward to a new chapter, which will almost certainly include a wedding," the insider added.

Rocky shared his happiness over the acquittal outside the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center, saying: "First of all, I got to thank God. We want to thank God first, you know what I’m saying? And I really want to thank the jury for making the right decision.”

"I’m just so thankful. This is crazy right now. This whole experience has been crazy, for the past four years, but I’m thankful, nonetheless, I’m thankful. Blessed to be here right now, to be a free man talkin’ to y’all. Thank you. All praise to God," he added.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky confirmed their relationship in 2020 and went on to welcome RZA and Riot Rose together.