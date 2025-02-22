 
Jenna Dewan reveals smart tactic to leave dark characters behind

Jenna Dewan's character Bailey Nune goes through some dark moments in 'The Rookie'

February 22, 2025

Jenna Dewan’s character Bailey Nune suffers domestic violence in The Rookie and the actress has revealed how she gets over such dark roles.

“Over the years, I’ve learned once I walk off the set, I sort of leave it on set,” Dewan told Us Weekly while promoting season 7 of The Rookie. “Mentally, it’s kind of [like] as soon as I’m done, I’m done.”

However, she confessed that “sometimes it lingers” and that’s when she needs help with it.

“Having children is like maybe the greatest antidote to this because you come home and they don’t really care,” Dewan explained. “They’re like, ‘What am I having for dinner? And give me a bath and come read five books to me.’ And so you naturally have to switch your brain.”

Jenna is mom to Everly, 11, whom she shares with ex-husband Channing Tatum as well as son Callum, 4, and daughter Rhiannon, 8 months, whom she shares with fiancé Steve Kazee.

The Step Up actress then shared more tactics that help her snap out of the character, saying, “I can either reach out to somebody and talk to somebody and call somebody on the phone or take a bath, take a long hot shower and [start] visualizing and sort of draining off me into the drain and down with the water.”

“There’s some visualization techniques that I’ve done with certain more intense days on set,” added Jenna Dewan.

