Photo: Demi Moore shuns Hollywood trend followed by A-listed stars: Report

Demi Moore is reportedly not following in the footsteps of her peers in the industry.

When people like Brad Pitt and Kevin Coster are reportedly getting work done on their faces, Demi is reportedly going for a more natural approach, as per the latest findings of Life & Style.

Praising the Substance actress, a source told the outlet, “Demi’s a natural beauty,” but reportedly she had some work done on her face, which she has recently dissolved.

Her friends and family “always wondered why she wanted to undergo all these cosmetic procedures in the first place,” claimed the source.

Nonetheless, the actress has reportedly shunned these practices and has started to take good care of herself.

“It’s a Hollywood trend that’s gotten way out of control and fortunately Demi isn’t falling for it, at least not like she was,” the spy confided.

They also disclosed about the rumoured lady love of Joe Jonas, “She’s still focused on maintaining her youthful glow”

“But she’s opting for less invasive things like micro needling, facials and just taking care of herself with diet, exercise and getting plenty of sleep,” they noted about her beauty regime.

In conclusion, the source maintained, “Whatever she’s doing, it’s working” to maintain her youthful appearance.