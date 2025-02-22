Photo: Timothee Chalamet all hearts for Kylie Jenner's new look: Source

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet have reportedly remained smitten with each other nearly two years after they started dating.

Amid these years, the entrepreneur received severe backlash for amplifying her figure. Some critics even claimed that her face looked like plastic.

However, a new report of Life & Style shared that all these rumours have not affected Kylie and Timothee’s relationship a bit.

In fact, a source mentioned that the Dune star has been loving Kylie’s curves more than ever.

“People can say all they want about Kylie looking plastic or her b*** being too big but all that matters to her is how her boyfriend feels and fact is, it drives Timothée wild,” shared a source.

“He thinks she’s gorgeous and loves her amped up curves,” the source continued.

The insider also pointed out before signing off from the chat, “They have a very passionate connection and when they’re out of the public eye he’s always all over her.”