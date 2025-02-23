Princess Beatrice, Eugenie's royal dreams destroyed by Prince Andrew's scandals

Prince Andrew's past controversies have caused challenges for his daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

For those unaware, the Duke of York, who stepped down from his role as working royal in 2019, has been involved in several scandals, including his connection to Jeffrey Epstein and ties to an alleged spy.

However, Beatrice and Eugenie are now reportedly facing obstacles in their royal careers due to these controversies involving their father.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told GB News, "One of the problems with Andrew is you don't know what's coming next week and next month."

"There's a whole history of bad judgement of one sort or another. And bad doesn't describe it, it's terrible," Richard added.

He went on to state that "Regarding Beatrice, and Eugenie, the situation is desperate for them."

"Obviously it's very possible they could play a bit more part in royal life if their father wasn't so toxic," Richard added.

It is worth mentioning that although Beatrice and Eugenie are not working royals, they have supported King Charles and Prince William in private roles during previous royal events. But, the ongoing scrutiny surrounding Prince Andrew has limited their public royal duties.