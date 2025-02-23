Rihanna breaks silence on fashion struggles after becoming mom

Rihanna has opened up about outfit struggles after becoming a mom.

Speaking with Harper Bazaar, the singer and fashion icon revealed how her style has changed since welcoming her two sons, Rza in May 2022 and Riot in summer 2023 with ASAP Rocky.

She said, "I feel like getting dressed is a fight on its own [now]"

"Everything is so... logical. What makes sense? What's easy? What's fast? I try not to overthink all that stuff, but you're leaving the house. It kind of stops you from going out," Rihanna added.

The Diamonds singer shared, "How much energy do I have to put into getting ready? Doing my make-up, doing my hair, and then going to the closet and figuring out which three things in this entire room make sense together? You go through a fog. And fashion is so much fun, and I miss the fun."

Rihanna added that she feels "exhausted" and "tired" saying, "I am done, over it."

"Sometimes I'm just hungry. I went to Giorgio's [a popular Italian eatery in LA] the other night in my Savage onesie. I was like, the only thing I'm going to do right now is put heels on, and that's it. I just want to eat. Why do I have to dress up for that? I just want the food," Rihanna recalled.

However, she says that things are looking up now. "[I'm] starting to have fun again."

"Now I'm starting to remember what I loved about it: the juxtaposition, putting the things together that don't make sense. My fashion has always been driven by my mood, and my mood was on mom-mode for a minute," Rihanna added.