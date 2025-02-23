Anjelica Huston reveals shocking call from her A-list ex during LA wildfires

Anjelica Huston recently got candid about a phone call she received from her A-list ex-boyfriend during the Los Angeles wildfires.

While conversing with The Guardian, the 73-year-old legendary actress and director shared that her ex, Jack Nicholson, “called and asked if I was all right and if I had someplace I was staying” last month.

Huston explained, “I was in a car with three dogs, two cats, and the housekeeper” when Nicholson showed “care and concern.”

“That's the bottom line with him and me. When the chips are down, he's there,” the Chinatown star added, singing praises of her ex-boyfriend whom she dated for 17 years.

Notably, Nicholson was one of many who were told to leave their homes during the wildfires, as she quipped, 'It's been kind of a scary month. My house almost burnt down.”

“It came very, very close. My electricity and water and power are still off, but we are safe,” the Addams Family star recalled.

For the unversed, from January 7 to 31, 2025, 14 large wildfires burnt in Los Angeles and San Diego County, California.

It is essential to mention that they had killed at least 29 people, forced over 200,000 to leave their homes, and destroyed more than 18,000 buildings, burning over 57,000 acres of land.