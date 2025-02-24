 
Ben Affleck steps out after 'casually dating' speculations

Ben Affleck and his ex-wife Jennifer Lopez officially declared single by the court on 21 February

February 24, 2025

Ben Affleck steps out after 'casually dating' speculations

Ben Affleck stepped out with his son Samuel for a walk with his two dogs

The actor and his son was seen holding leash of their German dogs as the father-son duo strolled near Ben's Pacific Palisades house, per Daily Mail.

The Argo director can be seen wearing a beige jacket, over a light color button-down shirt and Khaki pants.

He completed his look with black color shades and white shoes.

Whereas Samuel opted for a more casual look, he donned a black hoodie, a pair of pajama pants, and sneakers.

Affleck, who also stepped out for his dog walk earlier this week, recently adopted one of the dogs earlier this month.

As he is taking dog training seriously, he was previously spotted with two dog trainers. Samuel also joined his father during training.

This report came after a source revealed to People that Affleck is "casually" seeing potential partners.

"This doesn't seem to be a focus though," the tipster told the outlet.

The insider further added that he is "very focused on work," saying that, "if he's not filming, he spends long days at his office."

Moreover, the divorce Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's divorce has been finalized, as on Friday the pair was declared single in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

