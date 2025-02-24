Meghan Markle needs Royal backing on ‘part time basis'

Meghan Markle wanted to follow into the footsteps of Princess Diana when she entered the Royal Family.



The Duchess of Sussex, who married into the Royal Family in 2018, wanted to work like her late mother-in-law.

A new book by Tom Quinn quotes an insider saying: "Meghan once said, 'What Diana started I want to finish,' and we took that to mean she wanted to become a sort of globetrotting champion of the poor and the marginalised."

They added: "She has managed to do this to some extent, but she really wanted to do it as a princess and with the full backing of the Royal Family but on a part-time basis.

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.