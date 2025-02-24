How Jennifer Aniston gave Denise Richards a push for salmon facial

Denise Richards just took a trip down memory lane in a recent interview, recalling how Jennifer Aniston talked her into getting a "salmon sperm facial."

“For the exterior, I see a dermatologist doctor. He’s awesome, he’s very subtle, Dr. [Robert] Dorfman. I did do that salmon sperm facial,” the TV personality spilled to People Magazine before revealing Aniston's role in it.

“It was good. I had to after I heard Jennifer Aniston did,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 54, added. “Who’s not going to do that?”

The Wild Things actress did admit she did not know "what the h***" the facial was.

“I was like, ‘If she did it, I’ll do it,'” Richards told the publication.

Richards admitted that the salmon sperm facial “sounds weird” but she likes to keep an open mind when it comes to beauty trends.

“If I could do a little laser or that salmon sperm thing or whatever, I’ll try it,” she doubled down.

The Denise Richards & Her Wild Things star also got candid about the procedures she doesn't try, specifically fillers.

“I don’t do a bunch of fillers. I do a little Botox,” Richards shared. “I want to move my face because my eyebrows are very expressive, so I want to keep all that. But I try to do subtle.”

Aniston has also previously spoken of the unconventional beauty facial.

“First of all, I said, ‘Are you serious? How do you get salmon’s sperm?'” Aniston recalled telling her aesthetician during an August 2023 interview with WSJ Magazine.

Over a year later, Aniston appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to set the record straight on the facial.

“But let me explain to you: It’s not like — how do you get sperm out of salmon? It was sort of unclear. I just took the woman’s word that that’s what it was, and I was like, ‘Sure!'” she said of the treatment.

The LolaVie founder then shared that the treatment involves microneedling to “push in” the main ingredient.

“Don’t I look like a salmon? Don’t I have beautiful salmon skin?” she joked.