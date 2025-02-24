Royal family aide breaks silence on Meghan Markle's bullying controversy in first interview

A former aide of Kate Middleton and Prince William has finally broken silence on Meghan Markle’s bullying controversy in first interview.

The former Royal aide Jason Knauf publicly addressed the controversy surrounding the Duchess of Sussex’s alleged bullying of palace staff since an internal email he sent about Meghan was leaked to the media.

Speaking on 60 Minutes Australia, Knauf discussed the scrutiny he faced after the email became public in 2021, shortly before Prince Harry and Meghan's Oprah Winfrey interview.

“I think it, it's tough, but it's probably quite good. You know someone who has been helping other people through how to deal with the public eye,” he said of the media attention he got.

"You probably had to take your own medicine sometimes,” Knauf added.

He was then asked if he would do anything differently, to which he responded, "No, it's not what I would've sought, but you know at the end of the day, you get to do an amazing job. You've got to take everything that comes with it."

Knauf went on to speak highly of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, "I worked really closely with the two of them and we had lots of great times."

"Working on their wedding was an amazing, magical experience, and you know I wish them absolutely all the best with their lovely family."