Prince Harry getting more stern in his demands from Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle is reportedly making Prince Harry into worry and anguish as a result of divorce rumors.

For those unversed, this is all due to rumors that their marriage is on the verge of crumbling completely.

According to RadarOnline, “Harry is way more dependent on Meghan than people might think, and he needs to know she's on his side and standing by him.”

According to the source, “He may have agreed to split their focus to get more done, but now he's regretting it.”

“It's not just that he misses having Meghan with him when he travels, it's also the constant narrative that they're breaking up,” the source explained.

Thus, even though “he tries to laugh it off, but it gets on his nerves and wears him down."

The biggest reason for his fears is because of the divorce book rumors because the whole situation “sent him into a spiral,” the source explained.

“He was furious that people were given more ammunition for gossip about their marriage,” and the fact “that it even had to be addressed was mortifying,” as well the insider noted.

With all this in the rear view mirror, “Now he's on a big push to put it all to rest and wants Meghan to join him for his events”, just like the Invictus Games.