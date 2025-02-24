Hideo Kojima gets honest about 'Captain America: Brave New World'

 
February 24, 2025

Hideo Kojima, an acclaimed video game auteur, has not-so-warm words for Captain America: Brave New World.

In a tweet on X, the Metal Gear maker expressed his confusion over Marvel's strategy of connecting theatrical films with television shows.

"I watched Captain America: Brave New World in IMAX. I vaguely remember Sam receiving the shield in [Avengers: Endgame], but when did he officially become Cap?" he asked.

"Is it because I haven’t seen The Falcon and the Winter Soldier? And what’s this about the Avengers being reorganized? I’m also getting it mixed up with the Thunderbolts trailer,” he noted.

Hideo's reviews seemed to be somewhat in line with those of some of the critics who have slammed the latest Marvel movie.

Film critic Cris Parker wrote that the film "didn't quite hit the emotional or narrative highs I was hoping for. Loved Mackie as Cap and I appreciated the more serious tone but it did feel slightly empty."

While critic Emmanuel Noisette noted, "[Brave New World'] was grounded, entertaining, and to the point. Solid action & mild surprises. Red Hulk [was great]."

"Felt like it pulled A LOT of political punches. Hard to tell whether the marketing showed too much or if the movie didn't have much else to offer. It was average."

