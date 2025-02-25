Soul and R&B icon Roberta Flack dies aged 88

Singer Roberta Flack has passed away at the age of 88.

The soul and R&B icon died "peacefully" on Monday, per a statement from her spokesperson.

“We are heartbroken that the glorious Roberta Flack passed away this morning, February 24, 2025. She died peacefully surrounded by her family. Roberta broke boundaries and records. She was also a proud educator,” the statement read.

The Killing Me Softly With His Song hitmaker had become unwell on stage in 2018. She then suffered a stroke some years later.

The artist received several tributes from the industry, including Oscar-winning singer and actor Jennifer Hudson—who called Flack “one of the great soul singers of all time."

The Grammy winner released hits like the cover of Ewan MacColl’s folk ballad The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face and Killing Me Softly With His Song.

She also collaborated with famed artists like soul legend Donny Hathaway on Where Is the Love, The Closer I Get to You, and Back Together Again as well as Michael Jackson, Peabo Bryson, and Miles Davis.

In 2012, Flack released a string of Beatles covers in an album titled Let It Be Roberta.

Flack married and divorced twice in her lifetime—the first time being to jazz musician Steve Novosel from 1966 to 1972.