Jesse Eisenberg’s emotional speech leaves Emma Stone in tears

Jesse Eisenberg gave a special shoutout to his "fairy godmother" Emma Stone.

The A Real Pain writer and director, who won the award for best screenplay at the 40th Film Independent Spirit Awards in California, gushed over his longtime pal and collaborator Stone in his acceptance speech.

"I met Emma when we were in Zombieland together in 2009, and since then, I write little magazine articles and little things on McSweeney's, and she's the only person — I'm including my mom here — who would take little screenshots of it over the last 15 years and send me things like, 'This is such a funny line!' " Eisenberg said of the Stone.

He went on to rave about Stone that she is "the most famous person I know, and yet also the most dedicated to encouraging me as a writer."

"I think about her not as my producer, but like a fairy godmother — that I am riding the coattails of her goodwill," the actor and director told the audience.

Eisenberg further noted, "I think it's so important that somebody like her, who is so unbelievably successful in mainstream movies, looks for people like me and Julio [Torres], and Jane [Schoenbrun], to try to produce our movies with all the goodwill that she's amassed so rightly and deservedly over the last several years."

Stone, who was sitting in the audience got visibly sentimental, as Eisenberg concluded his speech by saying "thanks" to her.