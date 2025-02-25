Diana Award chief reacts to Sarah Ferguson statement

Dr Tessy Ojo, the Chief Executive of The Diana Award has reacted to Sarah Ferguson’s statement, the Duchess of York issued after their meeting.

Prince Andrew’s former wife Sarah took to Instagram and shared a photo with Ojo following their meeting with a heartfelt tribute to Princess Diana.

Sharing a photo with Dr Tessy Ojo on Instagram, Princess Eugenie and Beatrice mother said, “Had a very special meeting with Dr @TessyOjo this week, discussing the incredible work of The @DianaAward in supporting and empowering young people across the world.”

Sarah Ferguson also discussed how she can help to ensure that this vital work continues.

Sarah added, “As a much loved sister-in-law and dear friend, Diana’s unwavering commitment and dedication to young people was truly inspiring and it was deeply moving to see her legacy of compassion and kindness carried forward through the remarkable work of The Diana Award.”

“I really am honoured to continue supporting their efforts in her name,” she went on saying.

Commenting on the post, Ojo said: “Excited for the future Sarah Ferguson and Diana award.”







