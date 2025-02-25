DC boss James Gunn sounds off on post-credits

"Post-credits are nightmares," says DC chief James Gunn as he looks back at these teases that sometimes became difficult to fit into the overall story.



Comic Book reported that during a press event, both heads of the franchise were present, where the Superman director said, “But in terms of those post-credit scenes, like, they can be a real nightmare."

He recalled his work for the Guardians of the Galaxy series, where he faced such a problem.

"I’ve done things before where I’ve put in post-credit scenes and, you know, like writing Guardians 3, and I was like, I wasn’t really sure if Adam Warlock should be in it, but I ******promised people. You know what I mean?"

"And I’m like, oh, well, now, like, I’m writing the script and things change, and I’m like, he’s kind of, you know — cramming him in there. And I like him in the movie."

"I like the character, but it made it a little less elegant in some ways, the film. And so I’m really careful about those sorts of promises that we don’t know that we can deliver on," he concluded.

James' directorial debut in DC will mark Superman, flying into theatres on July 11.