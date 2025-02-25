Producer of 'My Dead Friend Zoe' drops jaw-dropping claim about Travis Kelce

A renowned Hollywood producer, Paul Scanlan, has recently opened up about Travis Kelce's future in the entertainment world.

Speaking to PEOPLE at the Los Angeles premiere of the film My Dead Friend Zoe on February 24, Scanlan, who is working on the movie, which is the NFL star's first project as an executive producer, said Kelce has a "100 percent" future in Hollywood.

He explained, "Even just seeing what a difference it's made having him involved in our project, I would say yeah."

The Archenemy creator added, "He's such a likeable guy and he's a good actor. I mean, he's proven that he's been in some good material. And he's a good producer."

"He's made a difference in our project. He's really good at generating attention and getting attention on a worthy project ... He's a giving person; he's very Midwestern that way," Scanlan quipped, referring to their upcoming movie.

"I feel like he wants to do purposeful projects. And having him involved has helped us achieve our mission, getting this film out to more people where it can really make a difference," the co-founder of Legion M, an entertainment company, concluded.

For the unversed, Kelce is making his debut as a film producer after appearing in Ryan Murphy's Grotesquerie and hosting Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? in October 2024.

The Kansas City Chiefs' tight end is also producing a documentary about artist Jean-Michel Basquiat.

It is pertinent to mention that Travis Kelce's latest movie, My Dead Friend Zoe, will premiere in theatres on February 28, 2025.