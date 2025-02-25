Kelsea Ballerini reveals Blake Shelton’s warning about Adam Levine

The Voice coach Kelsea Ballerini shared her thoughts on working alongside Adam Levine, and how it contradicted with former coach Blake Shelton’s warning.

According to Us Weekly, during the February 24 episode, Ballerini, 31, recalled Shelton's humorous warning about Levine’s competitive nature that had her nervous, “He was like, ‘Adam’s tough. Sometimes he’s mean. He’s competitive. He’s ruthless.”

However, she found the Maroon 5 frontman to be quite the opposite, “He was wrong. You’re lovely. You’re nice,” she told Levine, 45.

Levine, who returned to the show this season, responded with a joke of his own, suggesting, “I feel like Blake was hazing you when he did that,” he said, “He’s mean. He’s not a nice guy.”

Shelton and Levine were among the original The Voice coaches when the show launched in 2011, building an iconic friendship over 16 seasons before Levine stepped away in Season 16, while Shelton remained until Season 23.

As the 31-year-old singer defended Shelton’s character, Levine kept the playful banter going, “If he’s being nice to you, that means he’s lying,” he quipped.

Season 26 of The Voice marks Ballerini’s first as an official coach, joining Levine, John Legend, and Michael Bublé.