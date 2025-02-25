David Beckham shares 'embarrassing' aftermath of after underwear ad

David Beckham’s recent underwear ad made jaws drop but also led to something embarrassing

You couldn’t guess David Beckham’s age from the underwear ad he did recently. But the 49-year-old had to put in hard work to look that fit and still suffered an embarrassing aftermath.

The ad – which largely served as a reminder that the football star still has the muscular body he’s known for – also brought him an “embarrassing” moment.

He shared that his mother-in-law confessed she and her friends had been “zooming in” on the ad and noted that “you can see everything.”

“I was like, ‘Well don’t zoom in then’,” David Beckham quipped.

Sharing insight into the making of the ad, Beckham revealed he began training 14 weeks before filming and had to cut out “good food and wine” from his diet.

Attending the inaugural MIP London alongside Netflix content chief Bela Bajaria, he said, “I hung my pants up when I did my last commercial 10 years ago and never thought I’d do it again.”

“I told my team I’m not going back in my underwear but then we signed the Boss deal and they said they had an underwear campaign and I was under quite a bit of pressure at that point so I agreed and trained for it,” he added.