Keith Urban unsettled due to Nicole Kidman, Ewan McGregor chemistry: Source

Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman's divorce was allegedly sparked due to Ewan McGregor

February 25, 2025

Nicole Kidman’s husband Keith Urban is reportedly not allowing his wife to star alongside, Ewan McGregor.

As per the newest report of RadarOnline.com, the Babygirl actress has been asked to reunite with Ewan McGregor for the second installment of the movie, Moulin Rouge!

For those unversed, post Nicole’s divorce with Tom it was reported that Ewan’s undeniable chemistry with the star.

In addition to this, a source shared that Keith has been “desperately” trying to convince Nicole to reject Baz’s offer.

"Moulin director Baz Luhrmann’s phone has been ringing off the hook with studios eager to discuss that Moulin Rouge! sequel he talked about two years ago,” the tipster tattled.

The source also dished, “The only thing that seems to be stalling the project is Nicole, as Keith is likely feeling unsettled at the thought of her getting close with one of her favorite leading men.”

"While Keith has always been hesitant about Nicole working with Ewan again, he finds himself in a tug-of-war of emotions,” the source added of the “insecure” husband.

Before signing off from the chat, the insider noted, “He doesn't want to be the one to ruin the fun for Baz and the countless fans of the original film."

