Queen Camilla hairstylist spills major change of plans on special day

Queen Camilla’s hairstylist is touching upon a poignant moment in her life.



Jo Hansford, who has been working for Her Majesty for the past 35 years, says she has a surprising call from the Queen back in 2005.

She revealed: "She was supposed to come to the salon that day, and then I got a call asking me to go to Clarence House instead.

"I thought: 'What's all that about?' When I got there, she said it was because they were announcing the engagement that day."

Queen Camilla eventually tied the knot with now King Charles in 2005.

This comes days after Her Majesty visited the Asian Women's Resource Centre (AWRC) in Harlesden this Thursday.

Speaking about the current mutilation of female genitals, she told staff and volunteers: "Thank goodness that you're all here. What would they do without you?"

After meeting the staff, the Queen further added: "It was wonderful talking to these survivors and hearing what a difference this has made in their lives. You have obviously changed their lives."