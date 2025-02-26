Matthew Lawrence spills shocking details on Ryan Reynolds on-set behavior

Matthew Lawrence has shared details regarding alleged tensions between Ryan Reynolds and the producers of the 2000 film Boltneck.

Speaking on the Brotherly Love Podcast that discussed the stars on-going legal battle with Justin Baldoni, Lawrence claimed that the producers were “really upset” with Reynolds’ behavior on set.

According to Lawrence, the Deadpool star attempted to make changes and “just kind of wanted to do his thing,” which was not approved by the producers, “Then producers would get really upset,” he said.

Lawrence also alleged that Reynolds was criticized for his approach to his role, “They even told him, ‘Ryan, this is a bad Jim Carrey impersonation. This is not what we hired you to do. You can’t impersonate somebody, you gotta do your own thing,’” he quoted.

He further claimed that the now A-list actor became frustrated with the feedback and responded by saying, “I’m doing my thing.”

He noted that the film’s crew had recently received an Oscar nomination and were considered highly respected at the time, fueling greater dissatisfaction.

Lawrence also stated that the producers had envisioned a darker tone for the film, similar to Donnie Darko, but Reynolds’ approach allegedly leaned more toward a comedic style.

"Talk about frustrations on set with actors." He said before concluding by calling him a "mature human being" now.

The discussion comes amid Reynolds and his wife Blake Lively legal battle with Justin Baldoni, where documents suggest similar behavior of Reynolds’ involvement in the film’s creative process, including writing the infamous rooftop scene.